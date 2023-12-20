Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Together, Star Shares His Thoughts On Fans Reactions At Patriot Game

If you are not sick of the constant talk around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, buckle up. These next couple of weeks might bring some people to insanity. According to PageSix, Swelce will be smooching under the mistletoe and ringing in the New Year together in Kansas City, an insider reveals. We can already see all of the pictures and reports around the high-profile couple. The reason for them remaining in KC is due to the Chiefs' tight end having games in Arrowhead Stadium.

The 9-5 AFC West division leaders square off against one of their rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas day. Then, on New Year's Eve, the Cincinnati Bengals come to town for a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup. These next two games are critical for Kelce and his team to remain at the top of their division and play a home Wild Card game. The insider for PageSix says that "[Taylor will] for sure be at the games" as well.

Read More: Young Thug’s Dad Calls Out Lil Baby For Gunna Diss: "Shut The F*ck Up"

Travis Kelce Has A Lot To Be Cheerful About This Holiday Season

PageSix also found out how Travis felt about the New England Patriots mixed reactions to Taylor Swift repping Chiefs gear at Gillette Stadium. Taylor performed there multiple times this year for her tour. This past weekend, she was in attendance as a fan, but for the road squad. She made comments that "Brads and Chads" got upset with her at the game. But, so many were screaming their hearts out after the pop icon was shown on the jumbotron. Kelce shared his thoughts on his podcast, New Heights. "You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is," he said.

What are your initial thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spending the holiday season together? Do you think these two will eventually get married one day? Were you surprised that the fans were so elated to see Taylor at the Patriots game? Is this craze for Swelce getting too out of hand, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

Read More: Scar Lip Reflects On An Impactful 2023, Getting Co-Signs From Cardi B, And Perfecting Her Sound

[Via] [Via]