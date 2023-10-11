Taylor Swift Visits Travis Kelce For “Chill” Birthday

Taylor Swift was in Kansas City this past Friday to visit her boyfriend Travis Kelce for his birthday. Kelce turned 34 on October 5, with Swift heading to Missouri the following day to spend time with him. She reportedly spent the night at Kelce's home before departing on Saturday as Kelce had a road game. Notably, Swift did not travel to Minneapolis to watch the Chiefs beat the Vikings. It was the first game since rumors about the couple emerged that Swift did not attend. However, fans wonder if she will be heading back to Missouri for the Chiefs' Thursday night game against the Broncos.

Furthermore, Kelce has been reportedly telling friends that Swift is helping him play well and stay healthy. "He jokes that she is his good luck charm," a source told The Messenger. Elsewhere, Kelce spoke on the relationship the same day that Swift reportedly came to visit him. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world," the tight end told reporters on Friday.

Kelce Acknowledges Heightened Attention

Meanwhile, Kelce also addressed the increased presence of paparazzi in his life following the news that he was dating Swift. “It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," Kelce said. However, he has tried to put his foot down in some circumstances. He agreed with his brother Jason that the league was "overdoing" it on Swift and Traylor content. This followed the league obsessing over Swift in her first two appearances at Chiefs games, even changing their various social media bios to Swift references.

In response, the NFL put out a statement defending the focus on Swift. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," the league said in a statement.

