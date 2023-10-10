Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Couples Costumes Already Sold Out

You know them. You either love them or hate them. It is time for yet another storyline surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It is no secret whether or not the two are officially dating now. The mother to Travis, Donna Kelce, has publicly spoken about how she feels about her boy dating the pop superstar. She says she is "very sweet and down to earth." We will have to wait and see how much longer the couple will last, but it seems that it is going swimmingly.

We already know much the NFL is benefitting from all of this extra exposure. Every time Taylor shows up for a game, ratings skyrocket. Although she was not there for the Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings, we are sure that the Swifties were still supporting from home. Now, their love for each other is really taking over, especially with Halloween costumes.

Will The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Costumes Restock?

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 07: A fan holds a sign telling Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) he has Taylor Swift's phone number before an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, a website, 3 Wishes, is making serious bank capitalizing on this power couple. They have been selling solo Taylor Swift costumes for $27.95 and the Swift and Kelce couple costumes for $119.95. There were 500 of the solo ones and 300 of the matching set and they are totally wiped out. It is the website's second-fastest-selling product ever. However, do not worry, more will be available on the 16th. Truly, this couple is reaching new heights by the second.

What are your initial thoughts on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift couples costumes selling out already? Will this be the most worn costume of 2023? Are you one of the people who bought the matching set? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the rest of the pop culture world.

