Travis Kelce Suffers Ankle Injury As Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs-Vikings

Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Taylor Swift, who was in attendance at the team's last two games, wasn't present. Despite the injury, Kelce returned to the field to catch a touchdown pass.

“In case you’re wondering, seven words I never thought would leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” Jim Nantz announced during the game. “That’s a first. I’ve never said that before. There’s some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands.”

Travis Kelce Heads To The Locker Room

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 8: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks to the locker room after sustaining in injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kelce went down with the injury during the second quarter after falling to the ground without getting hit by any defensive players. He was seen limping to the locker room afterward. Medical personnel eventually cleared him to return to play, after which, he caught a touchdown. Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is believed to be a low-ankle sprain.

Travis Kelce Suffers Non-Contact Injury

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Kelce and Swift have been dating for weeks at this point. After she attended the Chiefs-Bears game, last month, Swift brought Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds along to the team's next contest against the New York Jets. Kelce spoke about their relationship with reporters on Friday. “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce said. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelce and Swift's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

