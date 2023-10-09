Travis Kelce Has Fans Claiming He Is The Victim Of The “Taylor Swift Curse”

Fans took the low hanging fruit and ran with it.

BYAlexander Cole
Travis Kelce Has Fans Claiming He Is The Victim Of The “Taylor Swift Curse”

Travis Kelce has been in the news quite a bit and it is all thanks to the Taylor Swift effect. For those who may not know by now, the two are seemingly dating. Overall, Swift showed up to two games in as many weeks. This subsequently led to a whole lot of television coverage. Although some fans feel like it has been too much, the Swifties have been galvanized by all of this. In fact, Travis has gained a whole bunch of fans, which is probably very cool for him.

Many of those fans tuned in yesterday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs won this game by a score of 27-20. Moreover, Kelce ended up scoring a touchdown in the game. Unfortunately, before that touchdown, he suffered a non-contact injury. Many were worried that this foot injury could have spelled the end of his day. Additionally, some were worried that it could have been much worse. After all, Kelce already missed the first game of the season due to an injury.

Read More: Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers “Mr. Pfizer” Comment

Travis Kelce Goes Down

As soon as Kelce went down with an injury, Swifties took to Twitter where they admonished the NFL for their use of turf fields. Overall, it was actually quite humorous to see people who otherwise don't care about football, advocate for something that has been long overdue in the NFL. That said, there were others who simply chalked this up to the "Taylor Swift Curse." In the tweets down below, you can see numerous people talking about how this is all part of the process when dating someone like T-Swift.

Fans React

Hopefully, Travis Kelce will be able to get back to the field in due time. He is one of the most entertaining players in the league, especially when paired with Patrick Mahomes. Not to mention, we're sure a lot of Fantasy Football players will want him back, as well. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Travis Kelce On Media Frenzy Over Taylor Swift Romance: “It Comes With It.”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.