Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers “Mr. Pfizer” Comment

Travis Kelce didn't appear too fazed by Aaron Rodgers calling him "Mr. Pfizer" on the Pat McAfee show. However, in his response, he did remind Rodgers who signed the anti-vax QB's paychecks. “I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with the stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man, Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family," Kelce said. The last comment was a reference to the Jets, Rodgers' team, being owned by the heir to multinational conglomerate, Johnson & Johnson. Of the many products J&J produces, pharmaceuticals and a one-shot COVID vaccine are some of them.

Rodgers dubbed Kelce "Mr Pfizer" due to Kelce appearing in a series of ads encouraging people to get the new COVID vaccine. “Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously he had some yards and stuff," Rodgers told McAfee this week. Kelce had a team-leading 60 yards on six catches against the Jets last week. The Chiefs scored an ugly 23-20 road win.

Donna Kelce Speaks On Traylor

Meanwhile, Kelce's mom, Donna, has been sharing her thoughts on her son's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Momma Kelce is still getting used to the fact that her son is dating Taylor Swift. “I feel like I'm in an alternate universe.It’s something I never thought I’d be involved with," Travis Kelce's mom told the Got It From Momma podcast. Furthermore, she noted that the NFL must be "laughing all the way to the bank" thanks to the surge in popularity from the new Swift connection. Additionally, Kelce noted that the natural benefits from Swift appearing at games is probably doing more for the league than any PR firm could. She also revealed her Swiftie status, saying her favorite songs were "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood".

Swift has attended the last two Chiefs games against the Bears and Jets. After weeks of rumors, her time with Kelce after the Bears game confirmed that the pair were in fact a couple. Furthermore, Swift was seen partying it up with Donna during the Bears game. Meanwhile, the pop star brought some A-list friends to the game in New Jersey last weekend. Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs' upcoming game in Minnesota this weekend.

