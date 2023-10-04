Travis Kelce Asks NFL To Ease Up On Taylor Swift Content

It seems that Travis Kelce is over the amount of focus the NFL has put on his new relationship. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation." With Swift watching the Chiefs beat the Jets in person, cuts to Swift were frequent. Some fans complained that Swift's reaction was being prioritized over the action on the field. One notable example was when the broadcast cut away from an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown celebration to get Swift' reaction.

Elsewhere, the NFL changed several of its social media bios to reference Swift and has posted a bunch of memes and content about the singer. It's understandable why Kelce, who asked for privacy after the couple became official, may feel a little overwhelmed by all the attention. Swift attended Chiefs-Jets with an a-list cast of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Read More: Read More: Travis Kelce’s Mom’s Opinion Of Taylor Swift Revealed

Kelce "Smitten" With Swift

Meanwhile, Kelce is reportedly "completely smitten" with Swift and the pair "talks every day". Furthermore, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. [She] likes [that Travis is] a normal, nice guy [who’s] down-to-earth, not affected by fame, and so hot. Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” a source told Us Weekly.

Swift is expected to attend the next Chiefs game this weekend, another road game up in Minnesota. However, while the Vikings are excited to have Swift in attendance, they don't plan on going easy on Kelce. "Oh man, the social media is going crazy. And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure. Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her," cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. told reporters. Furthermore, Murphy Jr. promised some Swift-related trash talk to "get him [Kelce] going".

Read More: Read More: Aaron Rodgers Calls Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer,” Pat McAfee Acts Like It’s The Funniest Thing He’s Ever Heard

[via]