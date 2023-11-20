Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Relationship Came To Be

Travis and Taylor are still going strong.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently the biggest celebrity couple in the entire world. Overall, they have taken over football discourse, whether the fans like it or not. It is easy to see how this has become the case. After all, Swift is the biggest pop star out right now. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time and he plays for one of the best teams in the entire NFL. They both have incredible social reach, and fans are understandably excited for them.

Recently, Kelce got to sit down with the Wall Street Journal where he spoke at length about the relationship. It was an illuminating interview that got to the bottom of how the two began dating. Essentially, as he explains, there were some matchmakers at play. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming?” Kelce explained. “I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Travis Kelce x Taylor Swift

Eventually, Swift got his number and sent a text. In fact, Swift was very playful in her message noting that Kelce was very lucky to grab her attention. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he revealed. From there, he noted that he exchanged some texts but eventually found themselves going on a date in New York. “We had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Kelce noted. “Everybody around me [was] telling me: Don’t f–k this up! And me sitting here saying, Yeah — got it.”

