time magazine
- SportsLionel Messi Wins "TIME" Athlete Of The YearThe Argentine soccer star is the first non-American to win the award.By Ben Mock
- MusicTaylor Swift Named TIME's 2023 Person Of The Year After Dominant Run Of ReleasesSwift has had an incredible 2023.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureQuestlove Reacts To Being Named To The Time 100 List: "One Of The Coolest Honors Ever"Questlove responded to being selected for Time magazine's 100 most influential list while praising the creator of Wordle.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year & Twitter Isn’t Having ItOthers honoured by Time Magazine this year include pop star Olivia Rodrigo and athlete Simone Biles.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSimone Biles Named TIME Magazine's Athlete Of The YearTIME Magazine recently named 4x gold medalist Simone Biles the Athlete of the Year. By Vaughn Johnson
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Welcomes Lil Nas X Onto Time's 100 Most Influential People ListKid Cudi welcomed Lil Nas X onto Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To TIME Magazine HonorLeBron James' legacy speaks for itself.By Alexander Cole
- RandomTIME Magazine Announces Controversial Person Of The Year FinalistsTIME Magazine announces President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, and the "Movement For Racial Justice" as contenders for this year's Person of the Year.By Deja Goode
- MusicThe Weeknd Compared To Prince By Elton John In Time 100 FeatureThe Toronto singer is one of eight cover stars for the annual Time 100 issue. By Dre D.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Celebrates TIME "100 Most Influential People" AdditionThe Houston rapper landed the cover while Taraji P. Henson penned her entry.By Erika Marie
