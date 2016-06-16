custom sneakers
- SneakersTravis Scott's Rolling Loud Air Jordans Up For AuctionThe shoes, originally gifted to a fan, are expected to sell for around $10K.By Ben Mock
- SneakersBarack Obama's Custom Nike Hyperdunk Hits Auction BlockThis Barack Obama Nike Hyperdunk is only one of two in the entire world.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKyle Lowry's Custom "North Philly" Ring Night Sneakers Revealed In DetailMache shares a closer look at Lowry's custom Harden Vol. 3s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Shoe Surgeon Unveils Exclusive LV x Air Jordan 4 For Odell Beckham Jr.Detailed look at OBJ's purple denim AJ 4.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Gets Remixed In Classic Chicago ColorwayThe Shoe Surgeon unveils the $4,000 Air Jordan 1 "TS Expensive Chicago."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTy Law Shows Off Custom "HOF" Air Jordan 1s With 12,000 CrystalsTy Law's Hall of Fame 1s reportedly took over 40 hours to create.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCustom Travis Scott Air Jordan 3 Begs The Question: Would You Cop?The aesthetic of the Cactus Jack Jordan 1 has appeared on another iconic model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKAWS x Air Jordan 3 Customs Might Be Better Than The Air Jordan 4 CollabA detailed look at Bespoke IND's KAWS x AJ4 customs.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersWWE's Becky Lynch Receives "The Man" Air Jordan 3s Ahead Of WrestlemaniaMache shows off the custom 3s he crafted for "The Man."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersWould You Rock These KAWS x Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Customs?A look back at two of the coolest KAWS x Yeezy customs.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 11 Custom Sneaker SurfacesJack The Ripper introduces an Off-White inspired Air Jordan 11.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cactus Jack" Custom Fuses Travis Scott's Latest Jordan Collabs"Cactus Jack" AJ3 custom blends Travis' Air Jordan 1 & Air Jordan 4 collabs.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersGOAT App Offering $1000 In Credit For The Best Custom SneakersGOAT is encouraging consumers to transform their white sneakers for cash.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLisa Ann Teams With Sneaker Customizer On Air Jordan 1 CollabLisa Ann & Richie Range kick off "Sexual Superhero" custom sneaker series.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Gets The Shoe Surgeon TreatmentThese kicks will run you $3000.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Comments On Cancelling MiAdidas ProgramYou won't be able to make any custom Adidas shoes in the near future.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOdell Beckham Jr. Shows Off His Custom Sneakers From The Shoe SurgeonOBJ got laced with a plethora of exclusive Jordans and Nikes.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNets’ Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Tribute To Stan Lee With Custom SneakersDinwiddie shares detailed photos of his Stan Lee sneakers.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers50 Cent Roasts 2 Chainz' Custom Versace Sneakers50 Cent is not feeling 2 Chainz' choice of footwear.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersKanye West Sends One-Of-A-Kind Yeezy Sneakers To 6ix9ine & Tr3yway"IT'S F-CKING TR3YWAY!"By Alex Zidel
- SneakersWill Smith Flexes His Custom Fresh Prince Nike Air More UptemposWill got himself a pretty sweet gift. By Matthew Parizot
- LifeSneaker Customizer Gifts Kanye And North West Custom Sneakers For Father's DayHis and hers.By Kyle Rooney