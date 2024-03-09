Quavo & Rich The Kid Don't Totally Hit The Mark On "Real One"

Quavo and Rich The Kid are two of the bigger names we have going in modern hip-hop. Both have their fair share of solid hit songs in their solo discography and have done quite a bit for the genre. 2024 has already been a productive year for the frequent collaborators. Of course, their biggest moments so far are their features on VULTURES 1.

Fans were pretty upset about how Quavo was treated on the eventual release of "FUK SUMN." He was replaced by Travis Scott, but he did still make it onto "PAPERWORK." For Rich The Kid, he has been enjoying staying at the top of the charts with "CARNIVAL," easily the biggest banger from the record. Additionally, he has exciting stuff coming down the line. One third of the Rich Forever group is going to be dropping his first solo album in four years with Life's a Gamble.

Read More: Lizzo's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit On Pause As She Appeals Ruling

Listen To "Real One" By Quavo & Rich The Kid

He will also be rejoining Jay Critch and Famous Dex possibly this year for the fifth Rich Forever tape. For now, he and Quavo are teaming up once more for a lackluster cut, "Real One." It is unfortunate to say, but there is not anything to memorable about it. It is certainly passable, but not much more. This single follows up "Himothy" from the last week of February.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Real One," by Quavo and Rich The Kid? Is this the better of the two tracks from the former Migos rapper, why or why not? Where does this rank amongst the rest of their collaborations? What is your favorite element of the song and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quavo and Rich The Kid. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Camouflage, blend in, she a soldier (Blend in)

Unlock the door, it's 5 a.m. when I come over (Come on)

In the morning, I'ma give it to her like Folgers (Go)

Put her on a poster (Yee), you lookin' for the b****?

I done f****d her, bent her over (Yee, yee)

That b**** so pretty, let her cry on my shoulder (On my shoulder)

Read More: Candace Owens Claims Diddy Lawsuit And Michael Jackson's Death Are Connected