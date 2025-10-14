Jill Scott, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, & More Pay Tribute To D'Angelo

Today, D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 following a long and private battle with pancreatic cancer. Amid the tragic news, countless fans and peers have taken to social media with posts about the R&B icon's life and legacy.

"Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING," DJ Premier wrote on X. "I told you a long time ago-You ain’t gon understand everything & everything ain’t meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS," Jill Scott tweeted. Marc Lamont Hill said, "My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace."

Flavor Flav, Tyler The Creator, Nile Rodgers, The Alchemist, Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, and many more have also shared heartfelt posts about the late performer.

D'Angelo Death

D'Angelo performs during on day 3 of the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

D'Angelo's family confirmed his passing in an emotional statement shared with Variety. In it, they ask for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," the statement begins. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," it continues. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”