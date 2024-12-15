Chris Brown Goes Viral With Historic South Africa Concert Drawing Over 90k In Attendance

Chris Brown makes history in South Africa after petition.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, Chris Brown described his concert at FNB Stadium as "the moment he has been waiting his whole life for." After being met with a viral petition following the announcement of the concert months ago, Brown hosted a historic evening on Saturday (Dec. 14) with over 90,000 in attendance. Footage from the concert circulated on social media, resulting in the artist trending. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Brown soaring across the stadium.

In October, the petition to block Brown from performing in South Africa based on previous assault convictions, spearheaded by the women’s advocacy group Women for Change, went viral with nearly 40,000 signatures. The singer responded to the petition, commenting, "Can’t wait to come" in the comment section. On Saturday, before performing "Forever," Brown took a moment to address the audience for their attendance. He said: “This is a moment I’ve waited for my entire life."

The South Africa concert proved he is still beloved by the culture after his past shortcomings. His fans stood by him, packing the stadium for a night that showcased his evolution as a performer and his deep connection to his audience. He performed classics such as "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)" and "Run It!" alongside the latests, "Residuals," "Sensational," and "Angel Numbers/Ten Toes." Fans praised the planning, with controlled traffic flow and helpful staff guiding attendees safely out of the stadium.