Omarion Snaps On Low Energy Fans During Viral "Millennium Tour" Performance

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Omarion performs at The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center on March 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Users are debating online whether Omarion's antics on stage during the concert were justified as he dealt with low-effort fans.

Omarion is coming under fire online for going off on fans at a recent stop on the Millennium Tour. During one performance, he felt concertgoers weren't excited enough about his set and let them hear it. “All y’all get your asses up, what the f*ck!” Omarion yelled at the audience. “Get up! It’s a concert! Get the f*ck up!”

As the clip of the moment started trended on social media, fans have been debating whether the fans' actions were valid. "A part of me understands another part of me paid for the ticket and I can sit," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "Millennials are old and need to take a break at the concert. Chill out Omarion." Others did come to Omarion's defense, such as one fan who wrote: "One side of me is like…this n***a wyldin…but the other side of me is like…this n***a right. F*ck u come out for if you ain’t gon bring energy and support the artist….especially front row."

Read More: Omarion FaceTimes "Millennium" Tourmates To Recreate Classic Budweiser Ad

"Millennium Tour" Dates

Omarion is currently headlining the Millennium Tour alongside Bow Wow and Trey Songz. The trio is bringing along several other aritsts as well including Plies, Boosie and Ying Yang Twins as supporting acts. Additionally, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Rick Ross, and Nivea are serving as special guests. In the coming weeks, the Millennium Tour group will be performing shows in Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and more.

Rick Ross' inclusion on that list recently led to some major trolling from his longtime rival, 50 Cent, on Instagram. "N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote in one post. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." In a follow-up, he added: "So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show. Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either." Their feud has reignited in recent weeks after Ross linked up with BMF co-founder Big Meech.

Read More: Bow Wow Hints At Omarion Drama Ahead Of Joint Millennium Tour

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Music 50 Cent Continues Trolling Rick Ross For Seemingly Opening For Bow Wow On Tour 2.4K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music 50 Cent Claims "Opening Act" Rick Ross Has No Hits Without Drake 5.4K
Rick Ross Threatens 50 Cent Masters Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross Threatens To Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Getting Clowned For Bow Wow Tour 9.3K
So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Bow Wow Hints At Omarion Drama Ahead Of Joint Millennium Tour 2.9K