Omarion Snaps On Low Energy Fans During Viral "Millennium Tour" Performance

Omarion is coming under fire online for going off on fans at a recent stop on the Millennium Tour. During one performance, he felt concertgoers weren't excited enough about his set and let them hear it. “All y’all get your asses up, what the f*ck!” Omarion yelled at the audience. “Get up! It’s a concert! Get the f*ck up!”

As the clip of the moment started trended on social media, fans have been debating whether the fans' actions were valid. "A part of me understands another part of me paid for the ticket and I can sit," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "Millennials are old and need to take a break at the concert. Chill out Omarion." Others did come to Omarion's defense, such as one fan who wrote: "One side of me is like…this n***a wyldin…but the other side of me is like…this n***a right. F*ck u come out for if you ain’t gon bring energy and support the artist….especially front row."

Omarion is currently headlining the Millennium Tour alongside Bow Wow and Trey Songz. The trio is bringing along several other aritsts as well including Plies, Boosie and Ying Yang Twins as supporting acts. Additionally, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Rick Ross, and Nivea are serving as special guests. In the coming weeks, the Millennium Tour group will be performing shows in Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and more.

Rick Ross' inclusion on that list recently led to some major trolling from his longtime rival, 50 Cent, on Instagram. "N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote in one post. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." In a follow-up, he added: "So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show. Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either." Their feud has reignited in recent weeks after Ross linked up with BMF co-founder Big Meech.