Tyler, The Creator Shares Video Dancing To Omarion's "Touch" In 8th Grade

Tyler was a Omarion fan back in the day.

Before dancing on the top of the charts, Tyler, The Creator was winning talent shows with his moves, according to an 8th-grade performance video that surfaced on social media Sunday (Dec. 1). The 33-year-old entertainer shared the VHS video with the caption, “8th Grade.” In the clip, he recreates the dance choreography to Omarion’s 2004 music video “Touch.” As he identically performs the steps, it flashes across the screen: “The Winner… Tyler Okonma.”

Tyler, The Creator’s post would receive rave reviews from fans. An X user commented, “He was smoove with it since day one wow.” Another tweeted, “TOUCH! nahhh music back then was so pure and actually fucking cool, I was in 5th grade when this dropped. what a time! ne-yo, mario, omarion and hella more it was just a good era. whew this really opened up memory box these kids dont knowwww.” Other comments mentioned the rap star growing into his body, sharing this story with Nadwuar, and more.

Tyler, The Creator Channels Omarion In 8th Grade Performance

Tyler and O hail from Los Angeles’ inner city. “Touch” was Omarion’s debut single as a solo artist after the break-up of B2K. The Neptunes produced the track and Tank’s wife, Zena Foster, was the music video’s leading lady. “Touch” led to Omarion’s debut album, O, released in February 2005. Tyler made his very different debut with the hit song "Yonkers" in 2011. The debut introduced the world to his iconic crew, OFWGKTA. Among the members were today's superstars Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, and Steve Lacy.