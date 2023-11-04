Bianca Censori’s Braless Outfit For Girls’ Night Has All Eyes On Her

As the first anniversary of Kanye West's unconventional marriage to Bianca Censori approaches, we're curious to see how the pair plans to celebrate. Their first 365 days of union have seen them travelling all around the globe together, from London to Japan, causing a stir in many of the places they've graced with their presence. Censori is facing allegations of performing oral sex on her husband during a ride on an Italian river boat, and the Australian's often-revealing outfits have landed her in hot water on several occasions too.

Thankfully, the architect is surrounded by people who support her creative freedom, and her right to feel safe while wearing whatever she wants. Usually, Ye isn't too far from her side to keep Censori safe from any danger. Earlier this week, it looks like she had some close gal pals in tow to protect anyone who might be oogling her ample cleavage as her husband keeps busy with his creative endeavours. As The Mirror reports, the Yeezy employee kept her head warm with a large fluffy hat but left little to the imagination in terms of her chest.

Bianca Censori's Friends Share New Photo

The outlet's body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, gave some insight as to what the new selfie might tell us about Censori's current state of mind. "First, her shoulders and chest are tense. We know that, because the veins in her neck are popping! The tension in her upper body means that she carries anxiety," the celebrity specialist speculated. "She doesn't seem to be happy spending the evening away from Kanye. Her lightly parted lips suggest that there might be something she wants to say," they added.

As Bianca Censori steps out with her girlfriends for a night of fun on the town, hip-hop heads are growing concerned about the status of her husband's album with Ty Dolla Sign. The creative duo cancelled their live performance in Italy, and later postponed album listening parties, leading some to believe their joint work may never see the light of day. Read the latest updates on that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

