upset
- MusicBoosie Badazz Still Disappointed By Kanye West, Explains WhyThe Baton Rouge MC is still upset with the Chicago rapper for his anti-Black statements and behavior, and thinks he needs to calm down.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDeontay Wilder Stunned By Joseph Parker In Historic UpsetThe shocking result derailed Wilder's plan to fight Anthony Joshua next year.By Ben Mock
- MusicPinkPantheress Details How She Almost Landed On A Kendrick Lamar Track: "Oh F***, I Can’t Even Think About It"Hopefully, she never spoke to the guy ever again. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsCarson Wentz Admits He's "In Disbelief" After Colts Shockingly Knocked Out Of PlayoffsCarson Wentz admitted he was "in disbelief" after the Colts' shocking loss, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Gaethje Upsets Tony Ferguson At UFC 249, Twitter ReactsJustin Gaethje pulled off the upset via technical knockout in the fifth round.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal Is Reportedly Extremely Upset With The WizardsThe Wizards have been a mess this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFan Dies During Ravens-Titans Game SaturdayThe Ravens will provide more information soon.By Cole Blake
- GramKendall Jenner Says She Supports Caitlyn Jenner & Tells Fans To "Chill"Kendall has spoken.By Arielle London
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Shocks & Disappoints Fans With New "Modern Mullet"Like father, like daughter.By Lynn S.
- Sports50 Cent's Relentless Meme Barrage Has Conor McGregor TriggeredConor wants to get in the Octagon with Fifty.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo's Impact Dismissed By Brazil Coach After FIBA UpsetGiannis was shut down by a hungry Brazil squad.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Rose Explains Why LeBron James & KD Left His NFL Fantasy LeagueRose's league contained a plethora of big-name NBA stars.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTyrese Is Still Upset About "F&F" Spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw"Tyrese still has something to say. By Chantilly Post
- SportsNFL Players Had Some Hilarious Reactions To Their Madden RatingsSome players were pretty upset about their ratings.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Blamed For Anthony Joshua's KO Loss By His SupportersDid the "Drake Curse" rear its ugly head last night at Madison Square Garden?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAaron Paul Shines Through In Official Trailer For "Westworld" Season 3"Westworld" Season 3 is set to debut in 2020 with Kid Cudi, Aaron Paul and Lena Waithe added to the cast.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Producers Are Concerned Season 8's Ending Will Upset FansThe "Game of Thrones" showrunners are urging fans be kind, rewind their divisive opinions of "The Sopranos" finale.By Devin Ch
- MusicJustin Bieber Receives Serious Backlash For Faking Pregnancy With Hailey BieberJustin Bieber's April Fool's joke is not being laughed at. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian "Upset" At Tristan Thompson's Lack Of Effort In Raising TrueTristan Thompson's allegedly not taking the father role seriously.By Aron A.