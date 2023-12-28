Boosie Badazz Seems Unbothered By Wack 100's Threats

According to Boosie, he's got "no opps."

Some beef is heating up as the holidays wind down, but luckily, Boosie Badazz isn't letting it faze him. Earlier this week, Wack 100 accused B.G. of being a "snitch," and Boosie clapped back. "How the f**k a n***a snitch, he done 13 years, 14 years?" he asked on Instagram Live. "Get the f**k out of here." The situation only escalated from there, when Wack threatened to beat Boosie up.

"Why Boosie mad at me? Didn't he call [Birdman's brother] Gangster a rat based off paperwork?" he wondered on Clubhouse. "So, he mad at me ’cause I called B.G. a rat ’cause we got the paperwork." Wack 100 went on, claiming that he'd physically harm the Louisiana MC. "I will beat the f**k out of you, Boosie," he said. "You know me in real life. You weigh about 117 pounds. I will beat the dog s**t out of you, boy. I will catch you."

Boosie Claims He's "Got No Opps"

Those familiar with Boosie might have expected the 41-year-old to go in on Wack at this point, but instead, his response was pretty laid back. During another recent Instagram Live, he appeared to explain that the music executive's threats aren't worrisome to him, as he no longer has problems with anyone. "I ain't worried about nobody," he began, "I ain't got no opps. I ain't even got no opps no more. I'm in the city where everybody love me. Well, not everybody. I don't got no problems nowhere I go. I ain't in no beef with no n***as. Life is great."

"I ain't got no opps," Boosie reiterated. "When I got opps, it's bad for a lot of people. It's not gon' be a good day. I be everywhere by myself. Enjoying my life... I have my n***as with me mostly, sometimes. I ain't go no opps. Life is great. N***as don't want me to turn into a maniac." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's apparent response to Wack 100 threatening to "beat the f*ck out of" him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

