Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's Pregnant

Gypsy Rose made the announcement on Instagram.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is someone whose fame has been extremely controversial. Overall, she came to prominence due to her hand in plotting her own mother's murder. The entire story is complex and involves Gypsy Rose being abused by her mom. During her childhood and teenage years, Blanchard's mom convinced her and others that she was extremely sick. Eventually, Gypsy Rose realized she was being abused, and had her boyfriend kill her mom.

Subsequently, she spent numerous years in jail, although she was recently released. When she got out, she was with her boyfriend Ryan Anderson. However, they soon broke up as the relationship was going through numerous issues. Eventually, she got back together with her former boyfriend Ken Urker, whom she met in prison. Today, she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is having her first child with Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard With Her Boyfriend Ken Urker

"We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025," Gypsy Rose wrote. This subsequently led to numerous reactions in her comments section. "Honestly nothing has healed my inner child more than being a momma and maybe this is just what she needs to do so let’s not judge," one person wrote. "All you people telling her she should’ve waited lol she’s been held back and told what to do with her life literally forever and she’s finally doing things her way. At her pace. She looks happy to me," said another.