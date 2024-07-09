Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's Pregnant

BYAlexander Cole290 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 05: Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gypsy Rose made the announcement on Instagram.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is someone whose fame has been extremely controversial. Overall, she came to prominence due to her hand in plotting her own mother's murder. The entire story is complex and involves Gypsy Rose being abused by her mom. During her childhood and teenage years, Blanchard's mom convinced her and others that she was extremely sick. Eventually, Gypsy Rose realized she was being abused, and had her boyfriend kill her mom.

Subsequently, she spent numerous years in jail, although she was recently released. When she got out, she was with her boyfriend Ryan Anderson. However, they soon broke up as the relationship was going through numerous issues. Eventually, she got back together with her former boyfriend Ken Urker, whom she met in prison. Today, she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is having her first child with Urker.

Read More: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Taylor Swift Meetup Dream Dashed As She Nears 5 Million IG Followers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard With Her Boyfriend Ken Urker

"We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025," Gypsy Rose wrote. This subsequently led to numerous reactions in her comments section. "Honestly nothing has healed my inner child more than being a momma and maybe this is just what she needs to do so let’s not judge," one person wrote. "All you people telling her she should’ve waited lol she’s been held back and told what to do with her life literally forever and she’s finally doing things her way. At her pace. She looks happy to me," said another.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you make of Gypse Rose Blanchard's fame and the obsession around her life? Do you believe she should be as famous as she is right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Net Worth 2024: What Is She Worth?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC EventTVGypsy Rose Blanchard Has Wild Feud With A TikTok Hater1455
HNHHTVGypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Freedom With New Post-Prison Selfie1.7K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 05, 2024TVGypsy Rose Blanchard Net Worth 2024: What Is She Worth?109.3K
Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 Presented By Aeropostale - ShowTVGypsy Rose Blanchard's Taylor Swift Meetup Dream Dashed As She Nears 5 Million IG Followers1.7K