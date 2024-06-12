Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Wild Feud With A TikTok Hater

Gypsy claps back at her TikTok rival.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and a TikToker have developed a quarrel as they each continue to post videos about each other and are including their supporters in their beef. But what is the drama all about? Why does Gypsy Rose Blanchard have beef with a beauty influencer named Nina? On March 12, Nina shared a post regarding her fight with Gypsy, saying that Gypsy witnessed the entire event happen as she was on live TV discussing the ex-convict and her connection with Ken Urker. Nina reportedly conducted some research and discovered that prior to her announcing her breakup with Ryan, Ken had been making comments on her social media posts, referring to her as "gorgeous."

Nina claimed that Gypsy had cheated on her ex-husband with Ryan Anderson; however, Gypsy has refuted these claims on several occasions. Approximately when Nina went live to discuss Ken and Gypsy, the former prisoner sent a message to the beauty influencer. Gypsy requested that Nina not post screenshots of their conversation, but Nina informed her followers of what transpired in a different video.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claps Back At A Hater On TikTok

Gypsy is said to have informed Nina, among other things, that she "does feel really bad for Nicholas," the guy she co-conspired with to kill her mother. She stated, "She feels as though he should have his fair day in court," according to Nina. The beauty influencer claimed that there was a lengthy chat and a lot of messages, so she dove into the subject matter in a number of her videos. Now Gypsy Rose Blanchard has upped the ante and clapped back at her Tiktok rival. Recently, Gypsy Rose Blanchard addressed her conflict with Nina on her TikTok Stories. In the video, she remarked, "Oh honey, I am so not threatened by you." "My man wouldn't touch you with a ten-foot pole."