When Will D.Rose Be Released From Prison? Rapper’s New Mugshot Comes With Shocking Incarceration Projection

According to new reports, D.Rose will be released from prison in 2057. The Chicago rapper and alleged gang member was convicted of first-degree murder in 2016. Prior to the drive-by shooting that led to his conviction, Rose's name had popped up in the lyrics of Chief Keef, Cdai, and RondoNumbaNina. At the time of his trial, it was reported that he could face up to 45 years for the crime. Furthermore, the news came alongside an updated prison mugshot, showing the now 27-year-old with dreads.

Rose, who was reportedly a member of the Black Disciples organization, was found guilty of the 2014 murder of 14-year-old Venzel Richardson, who was caught in a drive-by shooting. Richardson was reportedly shot four times by Rose, real name Ahbin Sardin before fleeing. Richardson later collapsed after striking his head on a gangway and later died from his injuries.

Mia Jaye Speaks On Young Dolph's Death

In other crime news, Mia Jaye recently spoke on the 2021 murder of her partner, Young Dolph. "If I were to guess, based on the history of things...rap sh-t, bro. A song, or two. Some ego sh-t. Let's break that down even more. Ego sh-t. He not here because of ego. That's a spirit. If anyone just wanna call a spade a spade, it's a spirit. He isn't here because of some ego sh-t and he possessed the ego. And at the end of the f-cking day, we killing people because of a bruised, a scarred, ego?"

Dolph was killed back in 2021 after being ambushed outside a bakery in Memphis. Four men are currently facing trial for his murder. However, the case has been slow-moving in many facets and fans are beginning to tire of not seeing justice done for Dolph's family. Meanwhile, one of the men accused of killing Dolph, Hernandez Govan met with the new judge in his case, Judge Jennifer Mitchell. Judge Mitchell was assigned to the case after the original judge, Judge Lee Coffee was recused. Judge Coffee had been ruled to have disproportionally punished another defendant in the case for releasing a song while incarcerated.

