Taylor Swift's 2023 Spotify Earnings Are Over $100M: Report

This week, Taylor Swift was named the most-streamed artist of 2023 on Spotify. It didn't come as a huge surprise, as the hitmaker has had a major year. She kicked off her record-breaking Eras tour in March, which is expected to earn her roughly $4 billion.

She went on to release an Eras concert film in October, which has grossed an additional $250 million worldwide since it came out. On top of the massive success the Pennsylvania native has had with her tour, she also released several re-recorded "Taylor's Versions" of her albums. Swift dropped the deluxe edition of her 2022 LP Midnights in May, as well. The 33-year-old has had a busy year, to say the least. Luckily for her, however, her hard work has truly paid off.

Taylor Swift Took Over 2023

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Her music garnered a staggering total of 26.1 billion streams worldwide on Spotify this year so far, passing up artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Peso Pluma, and more. She even topped Bad Bunny, who was named the most-streamed artist of the past three years in a row. According to Billboard, this also means a massive payday for the "Karma" performer, who's expected to earn roughly $101 million in Spotify royalties alone by the end of the year. Once publishing revenue is factored in, that totals up to about $131 million.

This number also doesn't include other major streaming platforms, such as Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. On those three services combined, the outlet estimates that she's gotten around 38.3 billion streams in 2023. That equates to roughly $160 million in recorded royalties, and with publishing also added in, $200 million total. What do you think of Taylor Swift's 2023 Spotify earnings? Are you surprised by how much she's earned this year? What about her earning the title of most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

