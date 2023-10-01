Tim Wakefield, Red Sox Legend, Dies At 57

Legendary Red Sox pitcher Time Wakefield is reported to have died at the age of 57. Additionally, his death comes after a private battle with brain cancer. "Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family," the team wrote on X. Wakefield battled the cancer mostly in private. However, his condition was revealed without his consent by former teammate and right-wing commentator Curt Schilling last week.

Drafted by the Pirates in 1988, Wakefield joined the Majors in 1992. However, released by Pittsburgh ahead of the 1995 season, Wakefield joined the Red Sox and would spend the rest of his career in Boston. Additionally, Wakefield earned 200 wins in over 460 starts across his 19-year career. Recording a career ERA of 4.41, Wakefield is best remembered for his hard-throwing knuckleball and 2004 postseason heroics. Furthermore, he won two rings with Boston and retired at the age of 44. Even more impressive is that in 2009, at the age of 42, Wakefield earned his first and only All-Star nod. Furthermore, it wasn't a respect nomination, Wakefield was having one of the best years of his career.

Baseball Mourns Tim Wakefield

"Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. Embodying the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox, his loss is felt deeply by all of us," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement.

"He was just a great competitor when he took that mound. He was just a great teammate and just a great friend. I had the opportunity to work with him on the field and in the booth, and I'm just glad I had the opportunity over the years to be alongside him. And just an amazing husband, father, and community leader. He really enjoyed people and he really enjoyed being around people. And today we lost one of the good ones," former Red Sox first baseball Kevin Youkilis said ahead of the Red Sox's season finale against the Orioles.

