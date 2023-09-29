Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies At 90

Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90. Per a statement from her office, Feinstein died at home in Washington DC on the evening of September 28. Feinstein had served as one of California's senators since 1992 and had previously served as the Mayor of San Francisco between 1978 and 1988. "Senator Feinstein never back away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation," the statement from her office read.

However, Feinstein's health had been declining over the past several years, causing her to spend increasing amount of time away from Washington. This led the senator to face increasingly vocal calls for her to resign given the slim majoirty that the Democrats held in the Senate. While she refused to step down, she did announce earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election in 2024. This has led to a fierce and wide-ranging Democratic primary for the vacant seat.

Feinstein Remembered By Colleagues

"For decades, Senator Feinstein was a pillar of public service in California: from San Francisco’s City Hall to the United States Capitol. Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy. Furthermore, Dianne was a pioneering woman leader, who served as San Francisco’s first female Mayor with unmatched courage, poise and grace. Standing strong amid horror and heartbreak — from the brutal murders of Harvey Milk and George Moscone to the deadly HIV/AIDs epidemic — she offered our City a beacon of strength and hope. In the United States Senate, she was a champion for the Golden State: bringing home billions of federal dollars while defending our state’s natural wonders," former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Feinstein in a lengthy statement.

Meanwhile, flowers were placed on Feinstein's seat in the Senate chambers. The Senate is expected to honor Feinstein when the chamber meets to continue budget talks in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown this weekend.

