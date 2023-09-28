Chris Christie Tries Fundraising With Traylor Meme

It's easy to forget but former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is running for the GOP Presidential nomination. According to the latest polls from FiveThirtyEight, he's currently in sixth place and polling at a dismal 2.6%. However, that hasn't stopped Christie from trying to jump on the latest meme train. During the recent GOP debate, potential donors received a fairly cringey Taylor Swift-themed fundraising text message. "What do Taylor Swift and Chris Christie have in common? They were both in the bleachers on Sunday. But tonight, Chris will be the one on stage. And make no mistake, Donald Trump will know that he and Chris will "never ever be getting back together". We've got a "blank space" where can donate."

The texts were based on a tweet Christie made in which he said the thing about him and Trump never getting back together. Of course, the whole thing was the political ruining of a pretty funny joke. Christie's flaccid quote tweet came on viral tweet from SB Nation journalist James Dator. Dator had tweeted out a picture of Christie with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the caption "Ooooh who on the Cowboys is Chris Christie dating?!"

Read More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Love It Up In New Photos

Trump Extends Lead In GOP Race

Christie's latest push comes as Donald Trump continues to extend his lead over the crowded GOP field. Trump is currently polling at 54%, well above the rest of the GOP field. However, the former President is locked in a battle of attrition with President Biden at the national level. A new poll from NBC has shown that both parties have reason to be concerned about the upcoming Presidential election in 2024. 56% of the 1000 people asked disapprove of Biden's presidency. However, 44% of voters said they felt "very negatively" about Donald Trump, with 54% in total saying they felt negatively about Trump in some fashion. The poll was a bipartisan effort conducted by Republican pollster Bill McInturff and Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt.

“This survey is a startling flashing red light for an incumbent party," McInturff said. “Yes, the numbers for Biden aren’t where he needs them to be. But the lens for most voters is still through Donald Trump first," Horwitt countered. The biggest issues for the two presumptive candidates were age and criminality. 74% of respondents said they had concerns about Biden's age and health. Meanwhile, 62% said they were concerned about Trump's ongoing legal troubles. As a result, the head-to-head race sees the pair tied in a hypothetical election with 46% of the vote each.

Read More: MC Lyte Claims Joe Biden’s LL Cool J Mishap Was Only “A Mistake”

[via]