MC Lyte Claims Joe Biden’s LL Cool J Mishap Was Only “A Mistake”

Last week, Joe Biden honored LL Cool J and MC Lyte at the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards. Unfortunately, the honor was overshadowed when Biden fumbled LL Cool J's name. “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of Hip-Hop in America, LL J Cool J," the U.S. President said. "By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs,” he added.

The clip managed to spark some controversy, with some noting the connotations surrounding the term "boy." MC Lyte has now come to Biden's defense, however, claiming that the moment was nothing more than a simple mistake. “In regard to the recent occurrence during the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards," she began on Instagram. "While I do not condone any disrespect of any kind, especially to a Black man we all love and hold in high regard, I must say, I was actually there and I do not believe President Biden’s comments were mal- intended, he made a mistake. A mistake I’m sure he regrets."

MC Lyte Comes To Biden's Defense

“One of my most fond memories is that of being in the presence of my elders when they make a mistake with a name, sometimes even my own. I pray that we will pay more attention to the historic importance of this moment than the errors that were made in it.” She went on to call for people to turn their attention to the fact that the White House is acknowledging hip hop.

“What we should all spend time focusing on is this: for the first time in history, both the President and Vice President of the United States, together, have acknowledged, embraced and publicly shown their love and appreciation for a monumental achievement in Hip Hop,” she explained. “Let’s try to keep showing each other love and grace . . . Long live Hip Hop!” What do you think of MC Lyte's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

