Public Enemy & Ice-T Will Celebrate Hip Hop With Free Concert

Public Enemy and Ice-T have joined forces to help honor Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. General admission to The National Celebration of Hip Hop event will be free with registration. The big show will take place at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from Friday, October 6th, to Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Pre-registration opens Wednesday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A waitlist was created for fans, and tickets will be available at NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com. Free tickets are on a first-come, first-served serve, according to a press release.

Additionally, VIP party and travel packages will be available for purchase. Pre-sales for the exclusive VIP parties will begin August 23rd at 10 a.m. ET. The event will also feature various activities, “including guest speakers, comedians, and public figures, as well as interactive events and exhibits throughout the day celebrating this monumental moment in music and history,” the press release reads.

Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, And More To Appear

Aside from Public Enemy and the Law & Order actor, there will be several performances from other Hip Hop icons. From Kurtis Blow and Kid ‘n Play to Soulsonic Force and Roxanne Shante, this once-in-a-lifetime event will help highlight the artist who made the genre what it is today. CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, and Positive K, among others, will also make an appearance. According to the release, more artists will be announced soon. With a line-up this packed, it’s sure to be an amazing show.

“Hip hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” Chuck D said in a recent statement. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film, and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.” Ice-T added: “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!”

