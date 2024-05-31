Ice-T Calls Lenny Kravitz's Celibacy Streak "Weird," Gets Pushback From Fans

Ice-T is someone who frequently speaks on the biggest topics of the day on social media. Overall, he has never shied away from a topic, even if it is a bit controversial. For instance, he will talk about politics, sex, and everything in between. Yesterday, the actor found himself in the midst of a debate surrounding legendary musician Lenny Kravitz. As we reported, Kravitz revealed in a recent interview that he has been celibate for the last nine years. He hasn't found a relationship, and he is just taking things day by day.
This subsequently led to a strong response from Ice-T, who let his feelings be known on Twitter, now known as X. "Hey...If you're a guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex... you're following the wrong page," the artist wrote. A few fans question Ice for his take, noting that Kravitz isn't hurting anyone and that this was simply his choice. Ice-T then doubled down on his position, saying "shit's weird to me. I love to fuck... A lot."
Ice T Gives His Take
In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, Ice T got a lot of flack from fans. "Imagine not understanding self-control and self-discipline," one person wrote. "I’ve been celibate for almost 11 years. No unplanned pregnancies, No STD's & no drama. life is good," said another. Many of the comments were of a similar tone. At the end of the day, people can live how they want, and in the eyes of fans, celibacy shouldn't be considered "weird."
