Ice-T Calls Lenny Kravitz's Celibacy Streak "Weird," Gets Pushback From Fans

BYAlexander Cole476 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
CBGB Music &amp; Film Festival 2013 - By Invitation Only Q&amp;A With ICE-T
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Ice-T attetnds the CBGB Music &amp; Film Festival 2013 - By Invitation Only Q&amp;A With ICE-T on October 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for CBGB)
Ice T had a debate with his fans.

Ice-T is someone who frequently speaks on the biggest topics of the day on social media. Overall, he has never shied away from a topic, even if it is a bit controversial. For instance, he will talk about politics, sex, and everything in between. Yesterday, the actor found himself in the midst of a debate surrounding legendary musician Lenny Kravitz. As we reported, Kravitz revealed in a recent interview that he has been celibate for the last nine years. He hasn't found a relationship, and he is just taking things day by day.

This subsequently led to a strong response from Ice-T, who let his feelings be known on Twitter, now known as X. "Hey...If you're a guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex... you're following the wrong page," the artist wrote. A few fans question Ice for his take, noting that Kravitz isn't hurting anyone and that this was simply his choice. Ice-T then doubled down on his position, saying "shit's weird to me. I love to fuck... A lot."

Read More: Ice T Has An NSFW Explanation For The Earthquake In New York

Ice T Gives His Take

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, Ice T got a lot of flack from fans. "Imagine not understanding self-control and self-discipline," one person wrote. "I’ve been celibate for almost 11 years. No unplanned pregnancies, No STD's & no drama. life is good," said another. Many of the comments were of a similar tone. At the end of the day, people can live how they want, and in the eyes of fans, celibacy shouldn't be considered "weird."

Let us know what you think of Ice T and his comments here, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he was being too harsh on Lenny Kravitz? Also, what do you make of Kravitz's recent admission? Is it really that big of a deal? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice-T Advocates For On-Screen Romance In "Law & Order: SVU"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - InsideTVLenny Kravitz Reveals Inspiring Reason He’s Been Celibate For 9 Years1.8K
Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022TVFivio Foreign Goes After Natalie Nunn In New Freestyle, Declares "Free Tory," And Even Sneak Disses Ice Spice1.8K
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsTVSaweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice2.4K
Leica Store - Opening DayTVLenny Kravitz Believes Black Media Has Ignored His Contributions To Music1180