Lenny Kravitz Reveals Inspiring Reason He’s Been Celibate For 9 Years

Lenny Kravitz recently revealed that he's been celibate for almost a decade, and according to him, the decision has a lot to do with what seems like a generational curse. During an interview with The Guardian, the 60-year-old performer opened up about his rocky relationship with love and intimacy, as well as what made him opt out of sex altogether. He explained that it all started when he learned that his father, Sy Kravitz, was cheating on his mother Roxie Roker.

Kravitz recalled telling his father he was hurt by the affair after overhearing his conversation with another woman. His father then warned him that he'd end up taking a similar path, and years later, it came true. "He became right," he told the outlet. "After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player."

Lenny Kravitz Says It's "A Spiritual Thing"

Lenny Kravitz at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Eventually, Kravitz decided that he wanted to change his ways. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years," he described. “By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.” Nowadays, Kravitz is committed to staying celibate until he meets the right person. He says that he'd like to find someone to share his life with, though it may be difficult since he's gotten so comfortable on his own. Kravitz calls the decision “a spiritual thing," admitting that he's "become very set in [his] ways."