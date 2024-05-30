Lenny Kravitz Reveals Inspiring Reason He’s Been Celibate For 9 Years

BYCaroline Fisher312 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )
According to Kravitz, it took a lot of discipline to change his ways.

Lenny Kravitz recently revealed that he's been celibate for almost a decade, and according to him, the decision has a lot to do with what seems like a generational curse. During an interview with The Guardian, the 60-year-old performer opened up about his rocky relationship with love and intimacy, as well as what made him opt out of sex altogether. He explained that it all started when he learned that his father, Sy Kravitz, was cheating on his mother Roxie Roker.

Kravitz recalled telling his father he was hurt by the affair after overhearing his conversation with another woman. His father then warned him that he'd end up taking a similar path, and years later, it came true. "He became right," he told the outlet. "After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player."

Read More: Gayle King Shamelessly Hits On Lenny Kravitz During Interview: Watch

Lenny Kravitz Says It's "A Spiritual Thing"

Lenny Kravitz at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Eventually, Kravitz decided that he wanted to change his ways. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years," he described. “By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.” Nowadays, Kravitz is committed to staying celibate until he meets the right person. He says that he'd like to find someone to share his life with, though it may be difficult since he's gotten so comfortable on his own. Kravitz calls the decision “a spiritual thing," admitting that he's "become very set in [his] ways."

The artist first opened up about celibacy in a 2008 interview with Maxim. At the time, he shared that he'd be waiting until he got married again to get intimate with someone, adding that he was "looking at the big picture." What do you think of Lenny Kravitz revealing that he's been celibate for nine years? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Who Has Lenny Kravitz Dated?

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Keep A Child Alive's 12th Annual Black Ball - InsideMusicGayle King Shamelessly Hits On Lenny Kravitz During Interview: Watch1228
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesMusicLenny Kravitz Nailed His Speech At Zoe Kravitz's Wedding5.2K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - ShowMusicLenny Kravitz Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Icon Worth?2.5K
Leica Store - Opening DayMusicLenny Kravitz Believes Black Media Has Ignored His Contributions To Music1176