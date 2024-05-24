Gayle King Shamelessly Hits On Lenny Kravitz During Interview: Watch

Hot Girl Summer has started early for Gayle.

It's no surprise that Gayle King is feeling herself lately, as the timeless beauty graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition earlier this month. Despite pushing 70, the beloved TV personality has still got it. Evidently, she also isn't afraid to let others know when she thinks they do too. During a recent interview with Lenny Kravitz, for example, she made it clear that he had her feeling some type of way.

In a hilarious clip from the interview, Gayle asks Kravitz about his relationship status, seemingly questioning whether or not she has a chance. “Asking for a friend — Is there love in your life? Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her a** if she is?” she wondered. “Oops, did I say that out loud?”

Gayle King Shoots Her Shot

"Wow," he responded, chuckling about the straightforward question. “And I'm non-violent, Lenny Kravitz!" Gayle, who's roughly a decade his senior, joked. She went on to push for more info about the performer's love life, and whether or not he's currently seeing anyone. “Right now I'm just open," he explained. ”You know when you desire something you're looking for it, right? But I find that when you don't look is when you find it.”

“And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years, ‘I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm ready,'" he also added. "I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I've never felt how I feel now." "That's how I feel, too," Gayle responded, indicating that they're both on the same page. "Here's to us Lenny Kravitz!" What do you think of Gayle King shooting her shot at Lenny Kravitz during their recent interview? What about his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

