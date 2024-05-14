Gayle King Shows Off Her Figure In SI Swimsuit Issue At 69-Years-Old

Gayle King, who is 69 years old, is now a swimsuit model, and she will appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Gayle showcases her amazing figure as a senior. The CBS News anchor was chosen as one of four women to feature on the covers of a forthcoming SI magazine. The other three ladies, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, and Kate Upton, are all seasoned models in the industry. Gayle has no swimsuit modeling experience, so she stands out somewhat. Additionally, the fact that Gayle is older than all those girls also makes her shot much more striking. To be honest, she looks amazing, stretched out across many bathing costumes.

Gayle appears in a variety of tasteful looks in the issue. Naturally, while she shows off all the different bikinis, she also flaunts her figure, and judging from the photos, many have come to the conclusion that she still has it. On Tuesday, May 14, during a live on-air edition of CBS Mornings, King was taken aback by the revelation of her cover position.

Gayle King Models For SI’s Swimsuit Issue

The CBS Mornings co-host, who turns 70 later this year, says she thought she was “being punked” when she was presented with the offer to be featured. During a live on-air broadcast of CBS Mornings, when Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton, who both also have solo covers, handed King her copy. Gayle King was taken aback by the unveiling of her cover position. "Ahhh! I'm on the cover," she exclaimed with excitement while holding the issue. "They told me I was just going to be on the inside! It's not a dummy cover? This is going to be on the newsstands? Oh my God! Oh my God!"

SI and similar publications have worked hard in recent years to include a diverse range of people in their photo shoots, generating a lively discussion about representation and the always-shifting definition of beauty standards. This is undoubtedly Gayle in a different context from our usual perception of her. The full SI magazine, which goes on sale on May 17, has all of the images.

