Anne de Paula Shares Pictures From Beautiful Wedding To Joel Embiid

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid married long-time girlfriend Anne de Paula over the weekend with a beautiful ceremony in the Hamptons. The couple had been dating since 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend. They also have a two-year-old son Arthur, who is named after Embiid’s late brother. “He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you,” she said. “His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That’s the type of person you want to have around,” de Paula said of Embiid in a 2021 ESPN feature about their relationship.

The wedding, which featured two outfit changes for de Paula, also saw music icons Meek Mill and Brian McKnight perform. de Paula was born in Brazil and is a year younger than Embiid. de Paula has become a regular for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, appearing in the annual publication four times since 2018. The Brazilian has a great love of soccer, playing as a goalkeeper for six years. “It’s been a while [since] I’ve played because you have to keep your nails looking nice for this job. But if I had some free time, I would definitely go back to Brazil and play,” she told Fox in 2018.

Anne de Paula And Joel Embiid Wedding Photos

de Paula shared a number of images from the couple’s special day on Instagram. The model included shots of them leaving the church and in the back of their car. She also shared images of them on the beach and sitting together during the ceremony. “You and me forever. We’re made for each other,” de Paula wrote in French as a caption.

Of course, the happy day takes Embiid away from the chaos unfolding within the Sixers. His friend and teammate James Harden has requested a trade to the LA Clippers. However, the Sixers have been very slow to fulfill this request. As a result, it appears that Harden is preparing to cause chaos at the team’s training camp to try and expedite a trade. Regardless, congratulations to Anne and Joel, we wish them many happy returns.

