Anne De Paula
Sports
Anne de Paula Shares Pictures From Beautiful Wedding To Joel Embiid
The couple wed in the Hamptons last weekend.
By
Ben Mock
Jul 27, 2023
Sports
Joel Embiid Welcomes First Child Into The World
Joel Embiid and his girlfriend Anne De Paula revealed they just had a son.
By
Alexander Cole
Sep 25, 2020
