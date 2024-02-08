Brittany Mahomes Makes "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" Debut

Brittany Mahomes, the philanthropist wife of Patrick Mahomes, has made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Mahomes, who had a brief collegiate and professional soccer career, donned a red cutaway one-piece for a shoot in Belize. "Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse. Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide," wrote SI Swimsuit editor M. J. Day.

Mahomes played soccer at UT-Tyler before spending the 2017 season with a third-division Icelandic team. After stepping away from pro sports, Mahomes launched a fitness brand and became a major investor in Kansas City's NWSL franchise. She has been married to her husband since 2022 but the pair have dated since high school.

Sports Illustrated Lays Off Entire Staff

However, the future of Sports Illustrated remains unclear. In mid-January, Sports Illustrated informed its entire editorial staff that they would be laid off. According to a screenshot of the email staffers received on January 19, the parent company of SI's parent company, Authentic Brands Group, informed SI's parent company, the Arena Group, that it was revoking SI's brand license. The future of the SI brand itself remains unclear. Arena Group acquired the publishing rights for SI from ABG in 2019. That marked SI's second owner in as many years. In 2018, the brand was sold by Meredith Publishing, who then sold to ABG in 2019.

SI employs nearly 1000 people, per the latest employment reports. Once the pinnacle of sports media, SI will now become the latest sports outlet to clean house. In October 2019, G/O Media executed mass layoffs at Deadspin. Meanwhile, Vox Media has levied several rounds of layoffs at SB Nation since the pandemic. This included entirely removing their hockey and soccer verticals in 2023. However, this is sadly a trend that will continue as private equity continues to acquire more and more legacy media brands.

