Travis Kelce’s Ex Explains Unfollowing Brittany Mahomes On Social Media

Kayla Nicole, the former long-time girlfriend of Travis Kelce, has broken her silence on why she unfollowed Brittany Mahomes and several other high-profile individuals on social media. "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made. To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved," Nicole told PEOPLE.

However, Nicole also clarified that there's no bad blood between her or anyone involved in the unfollowing. She simply did what she did to protect herself amid the high-profile exposure of her ex's new relationship. Mahomes especially has been getting cozy with Taylor Swift at a number of recent Chiefs games. It's totally understandable that Nicole wouldn't want to be reminded of her ex and his new beau every time she goes on social media. "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole share a moment as they arrive to the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fans have been asking an important question - does Taylor Swift make Travis Kelce better at football? During Chiefs-Chargers this weekend, CBS pointed out that Travis Kelce's yards per game more than double when Taylor Swift is in attendance. It's an amusing stat, if a little inaccurate. Yes, Kelce is averaging 108 yards per Swift-attended game compared to 46.5 yards in the games the singer didn't attend. However, it's a data set of four games against a data set of two games. Furthermore, a majority of his Swift-attended stats can be attributed to his two most recent games - monster performances against the Broncos (124 yards) and Chargers (174 yards). Before the Broncos game, Kelce hadn't cracked 70 yards in a game.

Regardless, both Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared pretty tickled by the notion. "Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence,” Kelce noted about the graphic. “Kelce keeps getting better with time — Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked at his post-game press conference. The Chiefs are next in action on the road against Denver.

