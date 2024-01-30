Gayle King Recounts Giving A Man Money For Child Supporting And Then Getting The Ick

Gayle King is a legendary journalist who continues to be the gold standard of the industry. Overall, she has done some massive interviews and continues to do great work on TV. She is an icon, and that will never change. However, as a legend, some people probably feel like they cannot relate to her. After all, she is so rich, famous, and powerful, that it's hard to imagine her going through the same situations we do. This can be said of any celebrity with a lot of wealth. Of course, celebrities are just like us, and you just have to engage in a conversation to understand how that is the case.

Recently, King was on The Pivot, a podcast hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the conversation, King was asked about her relationships and situations she has dealt with in regard to men over the years. One story, in particular, has begun to make the rounds, and you can watch it below. Essentially, it all had to do with a man she had been seeing who was making around six figures. Despite his success, he asked her to spot him $4K for child support and a furniture payment.

Gayle King Gets Honest

As you can imagine, the guys on the podcast were surprised at just how bold the man was. However, King notes that she gave him the money and he promptly paid her back. Unfortunately for the man in question, things did not work out after this. She subsequently got what is colloquially referred to online as "the ick." This is when things are going well with your partner, but they do one thing that changes your opinion of them, and it becomes impossible to get past. As it turns out, even the rich and famous go through it.

Tell us your stories about catching the "ick," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

