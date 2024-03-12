Gayle King Curves Tia Kemp After Rick Ross' Ex Pitches Interview Idea

Some think that Gayle will live to regret rejecting Rozay's ex.

Being in the public eye so prominently means that Rick Ross has no shortage of women vying for his attention. The Biggest Boss' latest lover was up-and-coming artist Cristina Mackey, who's been on his arm over the past few months at various events around the world. Like most of Ross' relationships, this fling was relatively short-lived. This was much to the pleasure of his ex and co-parent, Tia Kemp, who's been in the headlines for throwing shade at both Mackey and her baby daddy.

After their split, it didn't take long for Kemp to start hurling insults. She called the "Coastin'" artist a "dusty crusty Tweety Bird" last week, prompting Mackey to clap back with some shade of her own. In the meantime, Kemp is focusing on building her brand and telling her story, even ambitiously aiming for an interview with Gayle King. As HipHopDX reports, the social media star ran into the journalist while running errands recently, and had no insecurities about approaching her.

Tia Kemp Remains Determined to Build Her Personal Brand

"Hi Gayle, I need to come on your show. You just don’t know who I am," Kemp said. "What would we be talking about?" King responded before cutting the interaction short. Regardless of the rejection, Rozay's ex still posted the footage on Instagram. "We go talk about everything, Get Me There," she wrote in her caption.

Gayle King might not be willing to sit down with Tia Kemp just yet, but the 69-year-old has become accustomed to sharing details of her personal life with the world. Not so long ago she admitted to previously giving a man she was involved with child support money for his family. This ultimately gave her a bad case of the ick. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Tia would be an appropriate interview subject for Gayle in the comments.

