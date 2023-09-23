Lenny Kravitz’s Viral Big Scarf Returns In His Debut First Day Of Fall TikTok: Watch

Some celebrities have to pay stylists buckets of money to keep them on trend and looking their best, but others, like Lenny Kravitz, have something of an effortless swagger to them. The "American Woman" hitmaker has been landing on mood boards long before many of us were born thanks to his bold, edgy but still bohemian outfits. Over the past decade or so in particular, Kravitz has been going viral when the seasons transition from summer to fall thanks to a massive scarf he was once seen wearing while running errands around the city.

As PEOPLE reports, it was in 2012 when the 59-year-old first broke the internet with his accessory of choice. At the time, he appeared to be drowning beneath the mauve-coloured knit fabric. Several years later, the actor explained what drove him to bundle up so dramatically during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. "I cannot escape this," Kravitz laughed. "I live in the Bahamas. I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had," he told the late-night host.

Lenny Kravitz Serves Up Major Fall Fashion Inspo

On Saturday (September 23), Kravitz decided to make the most of being an annual meme, taking the opportunity to join TikTok. His first post is a video of him strolling through a beautiful green park in his infamous look. "Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall," he cheekily says while strutting past the camera. Social media has obviously been going wild for the video, which has already been viewed over one million times.

If Lenny Kravitz's giant scarf isn't enough fall fashion inspiration for you, we've curated guides on some of the most essential sneaker colorways of the season.

