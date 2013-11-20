spirituality
- MusicLenny Kravitz Reveals Inspiring Reason He’s Been Celibate For 9 YearsAccording to Kravitz, it took a lot of discipline to change his ways.ByCaroline Fisher486 Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Asks For Prayers Amid Extreme Mental & Physical JourneyFinesse2tymes admits that he's struggling.ByCaroline Fisher4.1K Views
- MusicErykah Badu Gives Eccentric Studio TourErykah Badu shows off her unique "Badudio."ByDiya Singhvi1479 Views
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Shares "Incredible" Spiritual Journey: "A Brand New Woman"Last month, Summer Walker became a mother of three, but that isn't the only change the singer has gone through recently.ByErika Marie8.8K Views
- GramAzealia Banks Clarifies Boiling Cat, Denies Reports She Was "Cooking" PetAfter reports circulated that she planned on consuming her dead pet, Banks shared that it was all apart of taxidermy.ByErika Marie6.5K Views
- MusicJhené Aiko Plans To Hold Meditation, Mantra-Singing Events Across U.S. In 2020She wants to hold a special event at Coachella.ByErika Marie49.0K Views
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Says She's "Done With Premarital Sex"She's been inspired by Kanye West.ByErika Marie27.2K Views
- NewsJada Pinkett Edits Cute Willow Smith Baby Video With Mature SubtitlesThe toddler seems wise beyond her few months.ByZaynab15.5K Views
- MusicKanye West On His Green Aura: "Balanced" & "Most Sane" PersonalityHe says the description is a perfect match.ByZaynab4.7K Views
- RelationshipsMýa Finds Balance On Planet 9: Self-Mastery, Love & Female EnergyINTERVIEW: The R&B sweetheart dishes about life and love through a balanced perspective.ByZaynab10.8K Views
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith On Being Heartbroken: "Unrealistic Expectations"Auntie reveals the antidote.ByZaynab9.1K Views
- MusicLloyd On The "Worst Music" He Ever Made & Why He Chopped Off All His HairHe says being in tune with spirituality is an important factor of success.ByZaynab5.5K Views
- MusicErykah Badu Opens Up On The Stretch & Bobbito Show: Listen"Dr. Love is on vacation."ByBrynjar Chapman2.8K Views
- Music VideosYNW Melly Enters A Bloody Ritual In "Murder On My Mind"The rapper levels up his visuals for this fan favorite. ByZaynab34.7K Views
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons Cut From Oprah Winfrey's Spirituality BookThe disgraced Def Jam cofounder is getting the cold shoulder from Oprah.
ByDavid Saric4.3K Views
- InterviewsJhene Aiko Recalls First Rap, Talks SpiritualityWatch Jhene Aiko Recalls First Rap, Talks SpiritualityByTrevor Smith190 Views