Plies Goes Off On Joe Biden & Democrats In Explicit Rant

Plies wants the Democrats to get more aggressive.

Plies went off on President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic party in a rant on Instagram, earlier this week. In doing so, he explained that he's upset with Biden being so active on Twitter, but not getting aggressive enough with the Republicans.

Plies began his rant by reading a tweet from Biden in which he details imposing "a series of tariffs on goods made in China." After quoting the post, Plies remarks: "Now get your motherf*cking ass in front of the camera and say the same motherf*cking thing." He adds: "[Donald] Trump's in the court right now with a courtroom of motherf*cking Republicans trying to intimidate the motherf*cking jury. Democrats, get you motherf*cking ass in the courtroom too. Y'all motherf*cking intimidate the jury. And when you get outside, set up a motherf*cking podium just like they do and tell your motherf*cking version of events that happened in the motherf*cking courtroom today." From there, he called on Hakeem Jeffries to get active.

He continues: "I'm so sick of y'all like y'all don't know how to do a motherf*cking thing." Plies then reads another tweet from Biden before pleading with him to show us the action he's taking rather than just tweeting about it. "Ain't nobody reading the motherf*cking tweets," he adds while telling him to get in front of a camera. Check out his full politically charged rant below.

Plies Speaks On The Democratic Party

Plies rant comes as CNN announced on Wednesday that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in a presidential debate, next month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Plies as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

