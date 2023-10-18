50 Cent Shouts Out Eminem On His Birthday, Posts Nostalgic Pictures Of Them

50 Cent and Eminem's close friendship is well-documented up until this point. Both have co-signed each other, featured on each other's songs, and performed live in front of millions of people. The New York legend wanted to send his love and appreciation to his brother. He wanted to do this by posting to his Instagram and he dug into the vault for some of these photos. Others are a little more recent, with the last one featuring the two of them and Dr. Dre. It is a picture of them celebrating 50 getting his Hollywood Star for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A few of them look to be from live performances, most likely from 50's Final Lap tour. Lastly, there are a few more from the early 2000s right around the time Cent was blowing up. It is a nice collage of images and it really shows how long this camaraderie has lasted up until this point.

50 Cent And Eminem Are Like Brothers

According to HipHopDX, he posted this same collage on his Twitter as well. 50 writes a loving message to Em. He says, "Happy Birthday to the living legend @eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." A few others thought of Em, including Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5'9, and DJ Premier.

