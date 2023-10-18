Eminem Sends Hilarious Thank You To Everyone Who Wished Him A Happy Birthday: “Suck It!!!!!”

Eminem is one of the wacky and funny characters in hip-hop as many know. He is not one to be particularly emotional or in his feels. But, when he tries to express these sorts of feelings he does it in his own unique way. That is exactly what he did just yesterday, October 17. For those who like to keep up with famous people's birthdays, The Real Slim Shady's was 24 hours ago. He was born legally as Marshall Bruce Mathers III in St. Joseph, Missouri. His birthdate is October 17, 1972, which means he is now 51 years of age. It is crazy to think Em has been around this long, but here we are.

As we mentioned, Eminem took the time to appreciate everyone's birthday wishes. According to Billboard, he did this in a hysterical fashion. In the picture below, you can see that he is posing in an all-black outfit with some gold-accented jewelry. Em is also sitting on a stool in front of a black backdrop.

Eminem Thanks Everyone The Only Way He Knows How

In the tweet, he writes a "heartfelt" message to everyone. "Thanks 2 everyone for all of the bday wishes!!! suck it!!!!!" One of those people who took the time to write to Eminem was his close friend and collaborator, 50 Cent. He posted a series of images of them together on his Instagram. Fiddy captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the living legend @eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more."

What are your initial thoughts on how Eminem thanked his fans and friends for their birthday wishes? Why do you think Em does not like to get too emotional? Can you believe that he is already 51 years young? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Eminem, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

