Snoop Dogg Trolls Shannon Sharpe For “First Take” Makeup, Hall Of Famer Responds

Snoop Dogg was eager to get in on the trolling over Shannon Sharpe's over-exaggerated makeup on a recent episode of First Take. “Rev Sharpe84. Got them fans for the congregation [laughing emoji] [pray emoji] [peace emoji]," Snoop wrote on Instagram alongside an edited, sepia-colored photo of Sharpe. “Snoop you wrong 4 this [laughing emojis]," Sharpe playfully shot back in the comments. Other comments included gems such as "the look your grandma give you when you ain't paying attention in church".

The incident stemmed from Shannon's appearance on First Take this week, which featured the pundit with some incredibly pronounced lips. Sharpe himself took to social media to address the viral look. "Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn," Sharpe wrote.

Snoop Teases Sharpe Once Again

However, this isn't the first time Snoop has taken some jabs at Sharpe. Back in May, Snoop was a guest on Undisputed. While there, he gifted some Death Row chains to Sharpe and Skip Bayless. “Put the top on it. See what it do — Oh, rose gold for the both of ’em. Ya’ll don’t get the yellow gold. Ya’ll get the rose gold,” Snoop instructed as the pair unboxed their chains. “You got the drip Skip. I’m surprised you don’t have your drip on today," Snoop continued to tease.

Sharpe in particular was very taken with his gift. “I was gonna ask for one of these. I don’t have to ask for one now. Guess what? I’m coming out here tomorrow with it on, I’m gonna have to wear a sweater because they’re gonna have to see this. I’m not gonna lie, I’m not wearing a jacket, I’m wearing this tomorrow,” Sharpe added, holding the chain to the camera," Sharpe said. Snoop is yet to appear on Sharpe's new ESPN gig.

