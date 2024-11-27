Ashanti Allegedly Expecting Her Second Child With Nelly

It looks like Ashanti and Nelly wasted no time.

There's certainly been no shortage of joy in the lives of Ashanti and Nelly this year. Following months of rampant pregnancy rumors, the two artists welcomed their first child together back in August. Before that, the two of them revealed that they got married in 2023. They've been providing their supporters with fun updates here and there, but now, they may have one of the most exciting ones yet on the way.

According to sources who recently spoke with The Jasmine Brand, Ashanti could allegedly be pregnant with a second little one. This is unconfirmed at the time of writing, but regardless, their supporters couldn't be more thrilled for the happy couple. "That’s how you do it. Don’t waste your time. She waited 20 years for true love," one fan writes on Instagram. "Love that for them," another says. While many commenters are shocked at how early Ashanti allegedly got pregnant again, others saw this coming. After all, the lovebirds have appeared the happiest they've ever been in recent months.

Ashanti & Nelly Could Have A Baby On The Way

During an interview with ET a few weeks ago, for example, Ashanti couldn't help but shower her husband with compliments. She called Nelly her "soulmate," and when she described them both as "strong-willed," the interviewer dubbed them a power couple. They've also been known to share fun clips and photos on social media from their various celebrations. Just this month, Nelly turned 50, and Ashanti helped him celebrate by joining him in serenading their party guests with an impressive duet.