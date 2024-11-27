Ashanti Allegedly Expecting Her Second Child With Nelly

BYCaroline Fisher101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
It looks like Ashanti and Nelly wasted no time.

There's certainly been no shortage of joy in the lives of Ashanti and Nelly this year. Following months of rampant pregnancy rumors, the two artists welcomed their first child together back in August. Before that, the two of them revealed that they got married in 2023. They've been providing their supporters with fun updates here and there, but now, they may have one of the most exciting ones yet on the way.

According to sources who recently spoke with The Jasmine Brand, Ashanti could allegedly be pregnant with a second little one. This is unconfirmed at the time of writing, but regardless, their supporters couldn't be more thrilled for the happy couple. "That’s how you do it. Don’t waste your time. She waited 20 years for true love," one fan writes on Instagram. "Love that for them," another says. While many commenters are shocked at how early Ashanti allegedly got pregnant again, others saw this coming. After all, the lovebirds have appeared the happiest they've ever been in recent months.

Read More: Ashanti Calls Nelly Her "Soulmate" While Gushing Uncontrollably Over Their Relationship

Ashanti & Nelly Could Have A Baby On The Way

During an interview with ET a few weeks ago, for example, Ashanti couldn't help but shower her husband with compliments. She called Nelly her "soulmate," and when she described them both as "strong-willed," the interviewer dubbed them a power couple. They've also been known to share fun clips and photos on social media from their various celebrations. Just this month, Nelly turned 50, and Ashanti helped him celebrate by joining him in serenading their party guests with an impressive duet.

The month prior, Nelly posted an adorable montage of Ashanti's birthday festivities alongside a heartfelt message. "Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world," he wrote. "Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake thinking about and the thing I love doing the most... grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them ... love you mama."

Read More: Ashanti Helps Nelly Celebrate His 50th Birthday With Adorable “Baby” Duet

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...