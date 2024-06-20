Ashanti Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Sporting A Sparkling Gold Bikini

It was recently revealed that Ashanti and Nelly got married in December.

Ashanti is easily one of the most beloved artists when it comes to her era. Overall, fans have a lot of nostalgia for her hits. Moreover, the same can be said of her husband Nelly. Yes, that's right, we said husband. Technically, that is factually accurate. As we reported yesterday, the two officially got married in December of last year. However, they are still set to have a Wedding soon as Nelly did recently propose to his sweetheart.

As many fans have known for a while now, Ashanti is pregnant. Her and Nelly's first child is expected very soon, and the singer could not be any more excited. Since finally announcing her pregnancy, she has not been shy to show off her baby bump. In fact, she recently took to Instagram with a photo that certainly had fans in love. Below, you can see the singer laying on the beach while the sun is setting. You can see her baby bump as she dons a sparking gold bikini.

Ashanti And Nelly Are Expecting

This is a joyous time for Ashanti, Nelly, and their fans. The couple dated over a decade ago and subsequently broke up. However, they are back together again, and they seem as happy as ever. It's been incredible to see, and it just goes to show that true love never dies. We wish Ashanti a happy and healthy pregnancy as she awaits the arrival of her child.

Let us know what you think about Ashanti and her recent reunion with Nelly, in the comments section down below. What was your reaction to finding out that they had already been married for months? What do you think they may name their child? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

