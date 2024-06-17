Ashanti Showers Nelly With Love For Father's Day In Adorable On-Stage Moment

Ashanti's Surprise Birthday Dinner
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti's surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
While their child hasn't been born yet, Ashanti and Nelly have professed their love and excited fans enough to warrant a celebration.

A lot of folks are speaking on Ashanti and Nelly's relationship, something that they clearly don't mind correcting and dismissing online whenever gossip strays from the righteous path. After all, they would much rather focus on the moment and on themselves, especially for an occasion as special as Father's Day (Sunday, June 16). Moreover, the former recently gave the latter a gaggle of balloons during a recent performance, and the crowd went wild for the wholesome moment. We can only guess at what other adorable on-stage moments they will bring, and hopefully they keep on coming as they celebrate this new chapter in their lives.

Of course, Ashanti and Nelly's baby hasn't been born yet, but folks who have been following the two in Internet lore for a while know that the lead-up to it was quite juicy. Pregnancy rumors floated around for a while, and even though the couple side-stepped them, it was basically a known truth that just needed that final confirmation. Also, considering their long history together, this also serves as somewhat of a full-circle moment for die-hards invested in their relationship since 2003. It's been a long time coming, so they can flaunt it as much as they want.

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate Father's Day Onstage

"Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece [sic] of mind way before you were born," Lloyd wrote to Ashanti and Nelly's future child after singing to them at a recent performance. "One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi [infinity emoji, heart emoji, baby emoji]."

"This Mother’s Day was so special…" Ashanti wrote of her own special day this year. "Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing." She and Nelly are clearly very grateful for this journey, and are looking forward to what the rest of the ride will bring. Here's to their future, and to more cute and DJ-siren-horn-accompanied performance moments.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
