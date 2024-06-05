Lloyd Surprises Ashanti With "Southside" Performance At Final Concert Before Maternity Leave

Lloyd & Ashanti Perform Together In Atlanta

It's not the first time Lloyd has joined Ashanti on stage recently. Last month, he sang to her and Nelly's unborn child on stage in Philadelphia. On Instagram afterward, he wrote: “Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece [sic] of mind way before you were born. One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi [infinity emoji, heart emoji, baby emoji].” The post clearly left a mark on Ashanti, who wrote in the comments section: “Omggggg I’m cryinggggg and u know I don’t cry… Thanku Ladi love u soooooooooo much!!!!! Such beautiful and meaningful words… I truly appreciate you so much. I’m literally crying.”