Lloyd Surprises Ashanti With "Southside" Performance At Final Concert Before Maternity Leave

Lloyd surprised Ashanti at her concert in Kansas City on Saturday, celebrating her final show before taking off for maternity leave. While on stage for the Tacos & Tequilas event, Ashanti appeared confused as her collaboration with Lloyd, "Southside," began to play. From there, he hopped on stage to join her in performing the 2004 hit song.
When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans were loving it. "Lloyd is married with kids. Y’all gotta chill. This was cute af. I miss this era," one user wrote. Another added: "I love the love he been showing her during her pregnancy! You can tell he a solid friend!"
Lloyd & Ashanti Perform Together In Atlanta
It's not the first time Lloyd has joined Ashanti on stage recently. Last month, he sang to her and Nelly's unborn child on stage in Philadelphia. On Instagram afterward, he wrote: “Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece [sic] of mind way before you were born. One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi [infinity emoji, heart emoji, baby emoji].” The post clearly left a mark on Ashanti, who wrote in the comments section: “Omggggg I’m cryinggggg and u know I don’t cry… Thanku Ladi love u soooooooooo much!!!!! Such beautiful and meaningful words… I truly appreciate you so much. I’m literally crying.”
Lloyd Joins Ashanti On Stage
Check out a clip of their latest performance together above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lloyd as well as Ashanti and Nelly on HotNewHipHop.
