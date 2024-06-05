Lloyd Surprises Ashanti With "Southside" Performance At Final Concert Before Maternity Leave

BYCole Blake58 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: Ashanti and Lloyd at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Lloyd & Ashanti performed their 2004 hit song together.

Lloyd surprised Ashanti at her concert in Kansas City on Saturday, celebrating her final show before taking off for maternity leave. While on stage for the Tacos & Tequilas event, Ashanti appeared confused as her collaboration with Lloyd, "Southside," began to play. From there, he hopped on stage to join her in performing the 2004 hit song.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans were loving it. "Lloyd is married with kids. Y’all gotta chill. This was cute af. I miss this era," one user wrote. Another added: "I love the love he been showing her during her pregnancy! You can tell he a solid friend!"

Read More: Lloyd Leaves Ashanti Emotional After Singing To Her & Nelly's Baby On Stage

Lloyd & Ashanti Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: Lloyd and Ashanti at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It's not the first time Lloyd has joined Ashanti on stage recently. Last month, he sang to her and Nelly's unborn child on stage in Philadelphia. On Instagram afterward, he wrote: “Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece [sic] of mind way before you were born. One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mothers belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi [infinity emoji, heart emoji, baby emoji].” The post clearly left a mark on Ashanti, who wrote in the comments section: “Omggggg I’m cryinggggg and u know I don’t cry… Thanku Ladi love u soooooooooo much!!!!! Such beautiful and meaningful words… I truly appreciate you so much. I’m literally crying.”

Lloyd Joins Ashanti On Stage

Check out a clip of their latest performance together above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lloyd as well as Ashanti and Nelly on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ashanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Nelly, Ashanti (4)MusicLloyd Leaves Ashanti Emotional After Singing To Her & Nelly's Baby On Stage64.2K
Friday Jams Live At Western Springs StadiumMusicAshanti Dances In Viral Clip Amid Pregnancy Reports13.9K
Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release EventMusicAshanti Flaunts Baby Bump In Beautiful Blue Dress Following Pregnancy Announcement With Nelly12.0K
Tycoon Music FestivalMusicAshanti's Feeling “Grateful” As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump1.6K