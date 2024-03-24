Ashanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch

For months now, fans have suspected that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together. Rumors first started when the reunited lovebirds each put a hand on her stomach during a performance, giggling after the fact. Ever since, supporters have been watching the songstress like a hawk, searching for any sign of a growing bump. She hasn't made it easy, however, opting to rock loosely fitting clothing during all of her recent appearances.

Ashanti's mother Tina Douglas, on the other hand, made an interesting comment during an interview earlier this month that led fans to believe the pregnancy was confirmed. Upon being congratulated for her daughter's rumored pregnancy, she corrected the host, who then apologized and said she had believed it was public. "It is public, don't get it twisted," Douglas responded. "But it hasn't been officially announced."

Ashanti Gives Performance Her All Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Either way, all of this talk about growing her family hasn't slowed Ashanti down in the slightest. She continues to give her all onstage, flexing her vocal prowess and her dancing skills. During a recent show, she even dropped it low while singing her 2002 hit, "Foolish." Some viewers can't help but notice what appears to be a baby bump underneath Ashanti's oversized jersey, however, and are sounding off in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section.

"The belly is bellyingggg," one fan writes alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis. "Aweeee that Baby Bumpppp," another says. "I feel like the baby my cousin after growing up being a fan of Ashanti." Others are simply praising Ashanti for putting on an impressive show, whether or not she's actually expecting. What do you think of Ashanti's recent performance? What about rumors that she's expecting her first child with Nelly? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

