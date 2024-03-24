Ashanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch

Ashanti continues to impress amid her rumored pregnancy.

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5

For months now, fans have suspected that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together. Rumors first started when the reunited lovebirds each put a hand on her stomach during a performance, giggling after the fact. Ever since, supporters have been watching the songstress like a hawk, searching for any sign of a growing bump. She hasn't made it easy, however, opting to rock loosely fitting clothing during all of her recent appearances.

Ashanti's mother Tina Douglas, on the other hand, made an interesting comment during an interview earlier this month that led fans to believe the pregnancy was confirmed. Upon being congratulated for her daughter's rumored pregnancy, she corrected the host, who then apologized and said she had believed it was public. "It is public, don't get it twisted," Douglas responded. "But it hasn't been officially announced."

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly's Relationship Continues To Thrive On & Off Social Media

Ashanti Gives Performance Her All Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Either way, all of this talk about growing her family hasn't slowed Ashanti down in the slightest. She continues to give her all onstage, flexing her vocal prowess and her dancing skills. During a recent show, she even dropped it low while singing her 2002 hit, "Foolish." Some viewers can't help but notice what appears to be a baby bump underneath Ashanti's oversized jersey, however, and are sounding off in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section.

"The belly is bellyingggg," one fan writes alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis. "Aweeee that Baby Bumpppp," another says. "I feel like the baby my cousin after growing up being a fan of Ashanti." Others are simply praising Ashanti for putting on an impressive show, whether or not she's actually expecting. What do you think of Ashanti's recent performance? What about rumors that she's expecting her first child with Nelly? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti's Mother Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Claims It's "Public" But Not "Announced"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
