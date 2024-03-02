Ashanti's Alleged Secret Pregnancy Sparks Halle Bailey Comparisons

Ashanti has had fans speculating that she's expecting for some time now, and the rumors don't show any signs of slowing down. While this has yet to be confirmed by her or Nelly, who she rekindled her romance with last year, they've previously gotten close to letting the alleged cat out of the bag. Late last year, they were onstage during a performance when Ashanti put her hand over her stomach, and Nelly followed suit. The two of them then broke out into laughter, seemingly indicating they knew something the public didn't.

Since then, supporters have been dissecting Ashanti's every move, searching for signs she's pregnant. Recently, the songstress graced the stage in yet another loosely-fitting look, causing commenters to suspect she's hiding a growing bump. While some are showing support for Ashanti's decision to keep her alleged little one a secret, others are growing frustrated, and even comparing her to Halle Bailey.

Ashanti Delivers Impressive Vocal Performance

The Little Mermaid star similarly had pregnancy rumors running rampant last year, which she and her boyfriend DDG denied. They later came forward to announce their baby boy Halo's arrival, however, resulting in mixed reactions from followers. "So she just gonna act like she not pregnant like Halle?" one commenter asks under The Neighborhood Talk's clip from Ashanti's show.

While Ashanti has opted to keep her signature snatched frame under wraps these days, she certainly hasn't kept her talent hidden. In the clip, she's seen going in on "The Woman You Love," effortlessly belting out high notes. Clearly, pregnant or not, Ashanti never fails to put on a great show. What do you think of Ashanti's vocals during her recent performance? What about rumors that she and Nelly are expecting? Is she giving Halle Bailey? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

