Nelly Knocks Tooth Out In Vegas, Ashanti Clowns Him For It: Watch

In recent weeks, Nelly and Ashanti have been making plenty of headlines over rumors that the latter is expecting. After reuniting after roughly a decade last year, the pair appears to be closer than ever. They frequently show love to one another with over-the-top parties, luxe gifts, and more. Fans have loved to see it, and were quick to point out what appeared to be a growing baby bump at a performance in Miami earlier this month.

Unfortunately, however, it looks like Ashanti's not the only one popping. In a new clip, Nelly reveals that one of his bottom front teeth popped out while he was on his way to enjoy some Super Bowl festivities. Of course, his first instinct was to call Ashanti to let her know, but she wasn't able to do much for him.

Read More: Nelly Hilariously Thirsts Over Ashanti's Thighs Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Nelly Calls Ashanti To Inform Her Of Missing Tooth

In fact, she was barely able to contain her laughter long enough to offer her man some tips. "Where are the spares?" she asked him, nearly in tears. "You better shut the f*ck up," he joked back, offended that his predicament wasn't being taken more seriously. "I ain't got no goddamn spare teeth!" he added. Fortunately, Ashanti made it clear that his newly missing tooth doesn't have an impact on how she feels about him. "Do you still love me?" Nelly asked her, to which she replied, "Yes, of course."

It's unclear at the time of writing exactly why Nelly's tooth popped out, and whether or not he ever got his hands on a new one. What do you think of Nelly knocking his tooth out in Vegas? What about Ashanti clowning him over the debacle? Do you think he ever got a hold of the spares? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Fuel Pregnancy Rumors With Miami Performance, Fans Suspect Baby Bump

[Via]